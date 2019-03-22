Ontario government to spend $10 million per year on horse racing

Doug Ford's government for the people has announced that it will henceforth be investing $10 million per year into something called the "Horse Improvement Program."

Because why fund post-secondary education when everyone could just work at the race track, am I right?

"Our horse racing sector plays a vital role in our rural communities and is an important part of Ontario's heritage," said Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli in a release announcing the news this week.

"This investment will help support Ontario's breeders and horsepeople, and ensure the province's horse racing community is open for business, and can create and protect jobs."

Minister @VictorFedeli announced support for Ontario's horse racing industry to create and protect good jobs in rural communities. New investments of $10 million per year will support breeders and horsepeople, for an industry that contributes $2 billion annually to our economy. pic.twitter.com/chssur11Z0 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 22, 2019

The PC government says the funds will support "breeding and industry development for Ontario-bred horses." The money will be administered by Ontario Racing, a non-profit horseracing industry association.

It's not just horses or even "horsepeople" that will stand to benefit, however. The government is also providing support to racetracks that have lost or were going to lose their gambling facilities through something called the Optional Slots at Racetracks Program (or OSARP — not to be confused with OSAP.)

A 19-year-long funding agreement between the province, the OLG, Ontario Racing, Ontario Racing Management Inc. and Woodbine Entertainment Group will add another $105 million per year in funding to the pot "for racetrack operations and purse support in Ontario."

This really gets at the heart of *what*government should be doing. Subsidizing the horse racing industry (what?) or providing support for victims of a heinous crime. The lack of compassion, or humanity, in this kind of decision making takes my breath away. #WeCanDoBetter https://t.co/8IURN052sX — Jennifer Keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) March 22, 2019

"The agreement will provide the horse racing industry with a solid foundation of financial support spanning nearly two decades," reads the government's website.

"Over time, government support will decrease allowing the industry to build on a sustainable model of self-management."

Too bad about youth pharmacare, the basic income pilot, French-language education, French in general, education in general, Toronto in general, Indigenous arts and the environment, though.