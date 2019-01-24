TTC delays continue to plague Toronto this week

Earlier this week, the cold and snow were causing serious headaches for everyone on TTC. Now, the weather's warmed up, but the delays haven't stopped.

Some signal issues and overcrowding made today's commute a nightmare for many, as they so often do.

A serious issue with the signals at Museum station caused enormous delays southbound, all the way from Wilson.

I’ve never seen this before: trains northbound at St Patrick so full that people were left on the platform during the morning rush.#ttc #toronto pic.twitter.com/IvoCoikKgK — Ben Wedge (@benwedge) January 24, 2019

Huge crowds gathered at stations on the University line were growing to dangerous sizes as many were pushed off of trains or close to the tracks.

@TTChelps this is the 3rd day this week I’m late to work because of mechanical/signal issues. Taking 30mins to get to two stops this is unacceptable #ttc #notimpressed pic.twitter.com/MQzqbqTIKD — Jodi Tingling (@jmtingling) January 24, 2019

Shuttle buses were also put into operation between Union and Eglinton stations, due to the huge volume of commuters affected by subway delays.

Is there anything else which unites people more than morning commute and growing hatred for ttc? #TTC #Toronto pic.twitter.com/I9CYDSxI7p — AS (@Nytka) January 24, 2019

And before all that, the Bloor-Danforth line had some issues of its own that caused delays between Bloor-Yonge and Kennedy, and eastbound from Kipling to St. George.

That's basically the entire line. Well, except for Bay, which never lets us down.

#ttc is dumping full trains onto an already at capacity platform St Clair West. Platform can't empty because in service trains are full! I hope I dont fall onto the tracks! pic.twitter.com/Yj4nHpRcnf — Amy Cooney (@MyAdeline) January 24, 2019

So, Kipling to St. George, Bloor-Yonge to Kennedy, Eglinton to Union, and Museum to Wilson are all having trouble this morning. That leaves us with only a handful of stations that are "unaffected."

Maybe tomorrow will be better. But probably not.