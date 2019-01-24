City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc delay

TTC delays continue to plague Toronto this week

City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Earlier this week, the cold and snow were causing serious headaches for everyone on TTC. Now, the weather's warmed up, but the delays haven't stopped.

Some signal issues and overcrowding made today's commute a nightmare for many, as they so often do.

A serious issue with the signals at Museum station caused enormous delays southbound, all the way from Wilson. 

Huge crowds gathered at stations on the University line were growing to dangerous sizes as many were pushed off of trains or close to the tracks. 

Shuttle buses were also put into operation between Union and Eglinton stations, due to the huge volume of commuters affected by subway delays.

And before all that, the Bloor-Danforth line had some issues of its own that caused delays between Bloor-Yonge and Kennedy, and eastbound from Kipling to St. George.

That's basically the entire line. Well, except for Bay, which never lets us down.

So, Kipling to St. George, Bloor-Yonge to Kennedy, Eglinton to Union, and Museum to Wilson are all having trouble this morning. That leaves us with only a handful of stations that are "unaffected." 

Maybe tomorrow will be better. But probably not.

Lead photo by

Andrew F Stewart

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Extreme cold temperatures return to Toronto this weekend

TTC delays continue to plague Toronto this week

Ontario could soon offer same-day delivery for cannabis

Driver spotted wiping snow from windshield by hand on Toronto highway

Where to donate all your used stuff in Toronto

Hundreds of Toronto residents in the cold after pipe burst

Toronto public transit woes make everyone late for work again

Toronto is a sloppy winter mess right now