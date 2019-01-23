Toronto public transit woes make everyone late for work again

For the third day in a row, extreme winter weather conditions have royally screwed up the morning commute in Toronto and surrounding areas.

And we're not just talking about the TTC here (though, yes, multiple routes are once again experiencing delays due to poor road conditions).

Due to the inclement weather we are experiencing a high demand and crowding. Staff are working hard to get all customer to their destinations ^HK — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 23, 2019

Subways, buses and streetcars have been jam-packed all morning, as per usual, as transit providers struggle to keep up with wildly fluctuating weather patterns and slick or snowy roads and sidewalks.

#TTC ALERT: We have multiple routes this morning experiencing delays due to poor road conditions. Please allow for extra travel time! pic.twitter.com/v8gvh43W62 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 23, 2019

Factor in the sheer volume of people who need to get from point A to point B when it's too gross outside to walk...

The daily Toronto experience - I’m waiting in the rain for the Dundas bus as 4 full buses have passed me by. And you wonder why TTC riders object to yet another fair increase. Balancing the budget on the backs of TTC riders while they continue to wait for the bus. — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) January 23, 2019

... and schedules can go haywire fast.

Five streetcars going the same direction back-to-back looks like an efficient way to handle rush hour. pic.twitter.com/aXJK71q85T — Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) January 23, 2019

Ditto for the actual conditions of subway stations and platforms.

Count your lucky stars if you live and work downtown, however. Things are even worse for commuters from the 'burbs right now.

York Region's VIVA buses were experiencing delays of almost an hour on account of poor weather conditions at one point Wednesday morning.

#RiderAlert UPDATE The following routes are experiencing delays over 50 minutes: Routes 25, 28, 40, 82, Viva blue, Viva purple — York Region Transit (@YRTViva) January 23, 2019

Many GO Transit bus passengers are facing similar issues.

G'day, Priya. That bus looks to be delayed about 38 minutes coming into Richmond Hill to begin the trip due to weather and traffic conditions. We certainly apologize for the inconvenience. ^JC — GO Transit (@GOtransit) January 23, 2019

It's getting to point where some commuters are giving up entirely.

Train platforms and station parking lots are a mess across the board...

@Metrolinx @GOtransit @UPexpress Weston Station the disability parking spaces need to be cleared. I could not pull into either of the two first spots! I hope these pictures accurately show the depth of snow pic.twitter.com/Z7FRBazAVo — Gail Cochrane (@SyfyChick13) January 23, 2019

And if you were scheduled to fly out of Pearson this morning, I don't need to tell you that your journey could see a few hiccups.

There are no delays or flight cancellations coming OUT of Windsor International Airport.



However Director of Operations Steve Tuffin says 1 flight from Toronto to Windsor was cancelled due to weather conditions. #YQG @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/rdGwEA2noR — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) January 23, 2019

However you got around this morning, don't count on things clearing up in time for the evening commute. They certainly didn't on Monday or Tuesday.

6:12 pm , over 70 people waiting for a single street car to arrive at busy intersection of university and king. I’ve been here since 5:55 and no sign ... -9 degrees. @TTChelps @TTCnotices what’s the excuse today? pic.twitter.com/vvsKes24Ya — Yollin (@UnoYushi) January 22, 2019

So, in the well-worn words of our friends at the TTC, "give yourself extra time" to get wherever you're going today.