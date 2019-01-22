City
Posted an hour ago
ttc chaos toronto

Toronto endures another brutal morning on the TTC

Posted an hour ago
With the temperature plummeting and winter holding Toronto in its icy grip, the TTC is being slowed down. A lot. 

As a result, vehicles are running late, people are stuck waiting in the cold, and of course, the city isn't happy

TTC service alerts are all over the place this morning, showing cold-related delays for buses and overcrowding on many subway platforms. 

The good people who run the agency's customer service Twitter account could probably get "weather related delay" into the top trending keywords at the rate things are going. 

Many have taken to the same Twitter threads to express their frustration with the system, warning of another late day and long waits in the freezing cold.

The extreme weather has adverse effects on equipment and vehicles, which can cause for the lengthy delays.

Maybe this is why the TTC wants to raise fares by 10 cents? 

As thousands push on to the crowded subway platforms, things can start to get dangerous.

Be safe and remember to not only dress warm, but to prepare for transit delays. 

Anthony Schein

