Toronto endures another brutal morning on the TTC

With the temperature plummeting and winter holding Toronto in its icy grip, the TTC is being slowed down. A lot.

As a result, vehicles are running late, people are stuck waiting in the cold, and of course, the city isn't happy.

Hi, any small delay at rush hour can lead to crowding as we are moving tens of thousands of people. We make preparations for the cold weather of course, but when it gets as extreme as the last few days, it can still have an impact unfortunately. ^KJ — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 22, 2019

TTC service alerts are all over the place this morning, showing cold-related delays for buses and overcrowding on many subway platforms.

The good people who run the agency's customer service Twitter account could probably get "weather related delay" into the top trending keywords at the rate things are going.

501 Queen: Delays of up to 10 minutes eastbound from Humber Loop to Roncesvalles Ave due to weather conditions. Shuttle buses are running from Roncesvalles Ave to Neville Park Blvd. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 22, 2019

Many have taken to the same Twitter threads to express their frustration with the system, warning of another late day and long waits in the freezing cold.

The extreme weather has adverse effects on equipment and vehicles, which can cause for the lengthy delays.

Maybe this is why the TTC wants to raise fares by 10 cents?

As thousands push on to the crowded subway platforms, things can start to get dangerous.

Be safe and remember to not only dress warm, but to prepare for transit delays.