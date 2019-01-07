Freezing rain prompts special weather statement for Toronto

Winter is here with a vengeance as we meander our way through the beginning of a cold 2019.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city as ice pellets and freezing rain get ready to sweep the area.

The precipitation is expected to hit this afternoon and get worse throughout the evening.

Make sure you're careful on that commute home. Freezing rain can cause slippery conditions and ice pellets raining from the sky? You don't need me to tell you how much that can hurt.