toronto weather

Toronto just had one of the coldest fall seasons ever

If you've been feeling like this fall has been super cold so far, you'd be correct. 

According to The Weather Network, this has been the fifth coldest autumn ever recorded and the coldest Toronto has seen in almost 40 years. 

Data recorded for the period of October 1 to November 30 of this year shows that the average temperature was 11C, with an average daily high of 8.7C, which falls a staggering 2.3C below the yearly norm.

Being that the past two years were above average, this year hits especially hard. 

This is the coldest stretch of autumn recorded since 1980, when the average daily high for the same period was 8.4C.

It isn't the first record set by the cold weather this year, and it probably won't be the last as we prepare for a winter that meteorologists predict will be pretty brutal. So bundle up. 

Empty Quarter

