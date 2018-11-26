Winter is going to be harsher than usual in Toronto this year

Brace yourselves for a terrible, horrible, frigid winter, Toronto.

It's looking more and more like the season is going to be both colder and longer than normal.

Not only that, March is looking like it'll warm up a bit and give us false hope for spring, only to plunge again and remain cold for a while.

According to the Weather Network, the El Nino-based weather patterns that bring warm air to Canada will warm the western half of the country. For the east (including Toronto), however, it often has the inverse effect.

We've already seen colder than normal temperatures for the past few weeks, and that's going to continue getting worse heading into December.

However, there is one positive prediction from the forecasting network: there is going to be less than average snowfall for most of the winter.

If you hate being wet and slushy but don't mind the cold, this is the winter for you. If you are the opposite, well, there's always next year.