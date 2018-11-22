City
Toronto sets all-time record for coldest November 22 in history

If you thought this month was feeling a little bit colder than Novembers past, then you'd be right.

This morning, Toronto's recorded temperature broke a record that had stuck around for almost 30 years. 

The temperature recorded this morning was -13C, beating the previous low of -12.4C recorded in 1989. The average temperature for this time of year, according to Environment Canada, is about -1.8C. 

A cold weather alert was put in place by the city last night and, unfortunately, they weren't wrong. It felt like -18C on Wednesday night with the windchill.

Things should warm up a bit later this week, however, as forecasts call for weekend highs of about 5C or 6C. 

