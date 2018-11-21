Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as temperature will dip to -19C

Brrrrr. Feel that? It's the same Canadian winter we get every year.

That doesn't mean it's fun, however. The biting temperature drops that seem to hit without warning are always frigid.

Toronto's medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for tonight as the temperature is expected to gradually drop to -19C by Thursday morning. This is just a bit colder than what was forecast yesterday.

The city recommends that anyone sensitive to the cold drink plenty of warm fluids, avoid outdoor activities where possible, and to stay dry and well-layered in clothing.

Respite centres, warming locations, and more info on how to stay safe are all available on the city's website.

Those who are able to are also encouraged to check up on vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours.

Be safe out there, and remember that summer will be just around the corner before you know it.