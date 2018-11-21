City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as temperature will dip to -19C

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Brrrrr. Feel that? It's the same Canadian winter we get every year. 

That doesn't mean it's fun, however. The biting temperature drops that seem to hit without warning are always frigid. 

Toronto's medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for tonight as the temperature is expected to gradually drop to -19C by Thursday morning. This is just a bit colder than what was forecast yesterday.  

The city recommends that anyone sensitive to the cold drink plenty of warm fluids, avoid outdoor activities where possible, and to stay dry and well-layered in clothing. 

Respite centres, warming locations, and more info on how to stay safe are all available on the city's website. 

Those who are able to are also encouraged to check up on vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours.

Be safe out there, and remember that summer will be just around the corner before you know it. 

Lead photo by

Just_Yana

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Federal government might order end to Canada Post strike

Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as temperature will dip to -19C

Canada Post warns Toronto that holiday packages might not arrive on time

TTC delay caused by raccoon is the most Toronto problem ever

The future of Toronto’s public transit system is at risk

Temperatures in Toronto are about to drop to -13C

The TTC just got a new fleet of buses

Ontario government cancels French university and Toronto's not happy