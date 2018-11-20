Temperatures in Toronto are about to drop to -13C

Winter is one of those things you don't want to face every year, like tax season. But come it does, and it seems you can never prepare enough.

After the painful amount of snow the city got this past weekend, there's more bad news on the horizon. Temperatures should drop to about -13C tomorrow night, signalling the true end of the autumn that never really feels like it happens.

Environment Canada and the Weather Network are both forecasting the drop, which will follow a daytime temperature hovering around zero with a small chance of snow.

On Thursday, the day should see about -4C with sun while the night will drop to about -9C.

But hey, it'll be a toasty 8C on Sunday. Beach day, anyone?