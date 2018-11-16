Toronto worried government is going to totally ruin Ontario Place

Major changes are afoot at Ontario Place courtesy of the Ford government, and many Torontonians are not happy about it.

The PC government released its fiscal roadmap yesterday in the face of what is being reported as a $14.5-billion deficit, and it appears the city will be feeling its effects in more ways than one.

can all of the people who love ontario place get together and link arms around the cinesphere and stop this — 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬 (@RahRahRaina) November 16, 2018

Among the several controversial measures proposed in the economic strategy, including selling liquor until 11 p.m., cutting taxes on the rich, and scrapping rent control, Ford will also be reshaping the face of Toronto's massive waterfront park completely.

A new piece of legislation called Bill 57, which was tabled alongside the economic outlook, plans to dissolve the Ontario Place Corporation (OPC) and transfer all its assets to the Crown for the use of the Province.

So... what happens to the $30M Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail that JUST opened? Back to a parking lot for drunk-driving out-of-towners looking to gamble, I assume? #ontarioplace #onpoli #topoli #aplacetogrow — Glyn Bowerman (@glynbowerman) November 16, 2018

The government is also repealing the Ontario Place Corporation Act, saying it wants to finally transform the former theme park into a

"world-class, year-round" attraction.

So not into this.



My tour company, @gotourscanada, opened at Ontario Place in July 2018 and had expansion plans next year. Now I'll likely have to lay off staff instead of increasing our roster in 2019.#ontarioplace — Aaron Binder (@wordbirdbinder) November 16, 2018

The citizenry are now bracing themselves for what they suspect will be an eventual selling out of Ontario Place to private companies.

I can only assume a ferris wheel and casino are headed for Ontario Place. — Jigger Pine (@jigger_pine) November 15, 2018

The dreaded idea of Ford bringing his casino aspirations to the waterfront is now a thing, according to Finance Minister Victor Fedeli, who told Metro Morning today that "everything's possible".

The plans fly in the face of previous governments' attempts to revitalize the aging 51-acre park into a parkland for the public.

Goodbye #OntarioPlace for the people, hello condos for the wealthy looking for the ultimate view! https://t.co/6vzikB4W6X — Robert Fisher (@politicsfisher) November 16, 2018

While changes have been years in the making, slow advances have been made recently, including the opening of the Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail last year.