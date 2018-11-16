Toronto forgot how to drive in the snow again

See snow? Drive slow, say Ontario Provincial Police.

It's an instruction so simple that the entire things fits into a hashtag, and yet, every time Toronto gets its first real snowfall of the year, the roads descend into total melee.

OPP officers responded to more than 340 collisions in Southern Ontario last night within just four hours following the region's first major winter weather event of 2018.

Driver extricated from vehicle at Cockshutt Rd and Concession 10 by #EmergencyServices. Female suffers minor injuries after vehicle rolls over into ditch. Please #SlowDown and drive to the weather conditions. #NorfolkOPP continue to investigate. #ONstorm ^es pic.twitter.com/iYYbVywdrr — OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 15, 2018

In Toronto alone, more than 200 accidents were reported between Thursday night and Friday morning as both snow and rain made road conditions particularly slippery.

Police have been warning drivers to slow down and leave extra space using every platform available to them since Thursday evening, but many residents either missed the memo or ignored it entirely.

The #SeeSnowGoSlow warning came too late for this driver. ❄️



Please use extra caution when entering or exiting the highway pic.twitter.com/as9X8bLFgm — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 16, 2018

"Breaking news.... The white stuff on the ground will require to be cleared off your vehicle, will cause drivers to leave more time and will slow you down," wrote TPS traffic services early Friday morning.

"You can overcome this substance by slowing down and leaving more space between you and the vehicle in front."

Me-ow!

Meanwhile, regular ol' citizens have started their annual chorus of "NOBODY KNOWS HOW TO DRIVE IN TORONTO!" on Twitter.

I swear nobody in Toronto knows how to drive in snow, you live in Canada!!! The Montrealer road rage in me always comes out to play this time of year 🙇🏼‍♀️ — Chels (@chelstherouxx) November 16, 2018

Toronto got 9 cm of snow last night, on average, according to Environment Canada, which is a lot compared to what we've seen over the past few years at this time.

Come on #toronto it’s just snow. You literally drive in this 7 months ago 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Official Bonz (@TheOfficialBonz) November 16, 2018

On the same token, it's a lot less than what we've had to deal with in Decembers, Januaries, Februaries, Marches and even Aprils in the past.

Why do so many simply forget how to drive in snow every year we have our first significant snowfall. Driving from Barrie to Toronto last night, I saw all manner of the dangerous and ridiculous. — Fidgell (@IamFidgell) November 16, 2018

The rate of collisions should soon slow down, as people put on their snow tires and remember that winter driving is tricky.

#SnowDay for a lot of kids. Lots of buses cancelled across eastern Ontario. Numerous collisions and vehicles in ditches. Even this plow ended up in the ditch along #Hwy401 near Mallorytown. If you do have to go, remember... #SeeSnowGoSlow ^bd pic.twitter.com/aN202qMQhy — OPP East (@OPP_ER) November 16, 2018

The snow, however, will keep on coming . Weather Network meteorologists forecast scattered flurries for Toronto on Saturday. We could also see some snow on Monday, but the rest of next week looks relatively clear.

Whatever the sky decides to drop, winter has arrived – so drive safely, ya dingus.