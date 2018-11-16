City
toronto snow

Toronto forgot how to drive in the snow again

See snow? Drive slow, say Ontario Provincial Police.

It's an instruction so simple that the entire things fits into a hashtag, and yet, every time Toronto gets its first real snowfall of the year, the roads descend into total melee.

OPP officers responded to more than 340 collisions in Southern Ontario last night within just four hours following the region's first major winter weather event of 2018.

In Toronto alone, more than 200 accidents were reported between Thursday night and Friday morning as both snow and rain made road conditions particularly slippery.

Police have been warning drivers to slow down and leave extra space using every platform available to them since Thursday evening, but many residents either missed the memo or ignored it entirely.

"Breaking news.... The white stuff on the ground will require to be cleared off your vehicle, will cause drivers to leave more time and will slow you down," wrote TPS traffic services early Friday morning.

"You can overcome this substance by slowing down and leaving more space between you and the vehicle in front." 

Me-ow!

Meanwhile, regular ol' citizens have started their annual chorus of "NOBODY KNOWS HOW TO DRIVE IN TORONTO!" on Twitter.

Toronto got 9 cm of snow last night, on average, according to Environment Canada, which is a lot compared to what we've seen over the past few years at this time.

On the same token, it's a lot less than what we've had to deal with in Decembers, Januaries, Februaries, Marches and even Aprils in the past.

The rate of collisions should soon slow down, as people put on their snow tires and remember that winter driving is tricky.

The snow, however, will keep on coming . Weather Network meteorologists forecast scattered flurries for Toronto on Saturday. We could also see some snow on Monday, but the rest of next week looks relatively clear.

Whatever the sky decides to drop, winter has arrived – so drive safely, ya dingus.

