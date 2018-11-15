Nightmare commute expected in Toronto as snow pelts the city

Drivers beware: A heavy snowfall is on the way, bringing more of the white stuff into Southern Ontario than we've seen in the month of November for years.

This could have "major impacts" on Thursday evening's commute, according to Environment Canada, which just issued a winter weather travel advisory for the City of Toronto.

"Snow associated with a deepening low pressure system moving up along the Eastern Seaboard of the United States will reach Southern Ontario later this afternoon," reads a statement from the federal weather agency. "The snow is forecast to continue through tonight into early Friday morning."

Environment Canada weather advisory: Winter weather travel advisory in effect this afternoon. A snowfall of 5 to 10cm is expected across the region. Poor winter driving conditions are expected. Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery. Details: https://t.co/Zxv8pgcACI pic.twitter.com/amkGXlnp2D — City of Vaughan (@City_of_Vaughan) November 15, 2018

Between 5 and 10 cm of accumulation is expected across the region (though some forecasts are calling for up to 15 cm) between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.



Environment Canada predicts that this will be "the first significant snowfall for many parts of the Golden Horseshoe" and the largest winter weather event so far this season in Toronto.

Motorists are being advised to plan out extra time to reach their destinations, as poor driving conditions are expected. Look out for untreated roads, which may be snow-covered and slippery.

Tomorrow morning won't be much better, in terms of driving conditions, though flurries should become mixed with rain by Friday afternoon as temperatures rise back up above zero degrees. #Blessed.