12 notable Toronto businesses that closed in September

Toronto businesses that closed in September included some former city fixtures that will be sorely missed, like a 94-year-old hardware store and a beloved bakery with an appreciative owner. Some disappeared due to condo developments while others just ran their course, as many tend to do.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in September.

Many parilla lovers were sad to see this hip, Argentinian-inspired grill house leave Dundas West. Four years after it first opened, its owners decided to move onto new projects, and it cooked its last meats over an open fire on September 1.

There will no longer be burritos stuffed with chow mein available at the corner of Broadview & Gerrard, as this East Chinatown location of the Asian-Mexican burrito joint shuttered last month. Its original little spot by Queen East on Greenwood in Leslieville is now the lone location left.

A gem of a brunch spot by the Junction Triangle, this adorable daytime hangout for families and freelancers alike closed after five years in the neighbourhood. Locals will mourn its absence.

Fans of burgers and fried bologna sandwiches mourned the closing of chef Nate Middleton's tribute to American comfort foods on King West. After five years in business, it quietly closed in September because its owners accepted an offer on the space that they couldn't refuse.

This local staple on Queen West first opened in 1924, and is definitely missed now that it's gone. With its impressively eclectic inventory, where else could one obtain obscure parts and hard-to-find items paired with one-of-a-kind customer service?

With almost a decade of business under its belt, it was surprising to hear that this popular brunch spot housed in a historic building on Church Street by the Village closed abruptly in early September (it will turn into a condo), giving its staff zero notice beforehand.

Another sudden closing was this wine-focused restaurant in Little Italy that lasted a little less than a year. Its owner, who is also behind The Oxley, The Queen and Beaver and The Wickson Social, has decided to open another pub called The Peacock Public House in its place.

Having moved locations from Yorkville to the Annex and scaling back its operations in 2016, this chocolate and dessert shop's windows were all covered up last month, accompanied by a shut-down website and IG account, indicating it may have finally scaled as far back as it possibly could: to non-existence.

In addition to Lola's Kitchen, this three-year-old Mexican restaurant right next door on Church also succumbed to condo development with a sudden closure and next-to-no-notice to its staff.

While some of these businesses that closed in September left with nary a word, this Roncesvalles bakery's owner penned (or typed, rather) a sentimental letter of appreciation to her customers as a farewell gesture. Aww, how sweet! (Sorry, couldn't help it.)

Open on Dundas West for almost two years, this Southern BBQ joint had its last day of service at the end of September (although it will still offer catering services). With the announcement of the impending closure of another BBQ spot, it's a sombre time for the Toronto barbecue scene.

This family-run restaurant and bar on Dundas West that specialized in comfort food and cocktails closed on September 29, more than two years after it first opened. Its chef, Torrie Wilson, is moving to Montreal.