Bakery owner pens emotional farewell letter to Toronto customers

Businesses close in Toronto all the time—some choose to quit more unceremoniously than others, while others leave unfortunate loose ends behind.

But a Roncesvalles bakery has put them all to shame with a closure announcement and an accompanying letter so sincere it would warm the frostiest of icy cold hearts.

Elisabeth Lang, owner of Seventh Sister Bakery, announced on Monday that she would be closing her store on Sept. 30 after eight years of baking up pies and brownies from her cozy spot on Roncy.

"I'm sorry this is so long," she writes in her Facebook and Instagram posts. "I couldn't fit all the things I wanted to say in just a paragraph."

Aside from the due thanks given to staff, family and customers, Lang details how she opened up the shop when she was 38 years old and how she—like many businesses owners probably feel when closing up shop—will sorely miss the community that formed inside her store.

"Thank you for so many incredible conversations and connections," she says. "You provided me with kind words, stories, lessons, jokes, secrets and so much to think about. For a natural nosey parker like me, this place has been a dream come true!"

The comment section of the Insta post has been flooded with a flurry of heart emojis and responses from regulars reminiscing on the good days.

"Trying not to cry but know that we all love you and can't wait to hear about your next adventure," says one comment.

"This makes my heart heavy," says another. "Thank you for all the great times, food and conversations."

Other than featuring great chalk artwork by everyone from Eric Allin, Lang, or Liz to regulars, the spot has also made a reputation as an informal matchmaker of sorts, successfully pairing up at least two individuals in what could totally be the beginning or the end to a Hugh Grant rom-com.

"Whatever the word is for maximum luck plus maximum blessings and then multiplied, that's how you have made me feel," she writes. "Thank you with all my heart. It has been my great pleasure to know and serve you."

If that's not enough to get you in your feels and make you want to pay Liz a visit before the bakery closes, you probably need more baked goods in your life.