10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in August

Toronto businesses that closed in August comprised some much-loved places, including one of the city's favourite fabric stores and a respected restaurant that left a lasting impact on our food scene. They won't soon be forgotten.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in August.

Restaurateur Jen Agg's first real venture into the dining biz began at this Dundas West space. After a decade of charcuterie and a ton of notable alum having worked in its kitchen, it closed on August 20. Agg has already moved on to her next project: Le Swan.

A favourite in the Yonge and Davisville area for its delicious veal, chicken or meatball sandwiches that would regularly sell out, this sibling shop to Rosedale's Black Camel quietly closed last month.

This cafe and running apparel store in Chinatown shut down in August after a little over a year in business. Its owner (and co-founder of Parkdale Roadrunners) posted an explanation as to why it closed on its website.

Serving up smoked meat sandwiches for over three decades in a heritage building on Adelaide Street West in the Entertainment District, the Toronto location of this classic deli closed for good last month. It will be replaced by a restaurant and lounge called Melrose on Adelaide.

Regularly ranked as the best fabric store in the city, this beloved Parkdale institution sold its final yard of cloth on August 4 after more than 65 years in business. Its elderly owners decided it was time to retire.

Toronto's first Taiwanese street food luwei snack bar lasted only a year. A sign posted on its door in Koreatown said it was closed due to flooding, but it seems the closure will be permanent.

Known for serving its soft-serve creations in plastic gold-rimmed goblets, the first-ever North American location of this Korean dessert chain didn't manage to last very long. It closed in Kensington Market a year after it opened.

Despite its tourist-heavy location in the midst of the Entertainment District on King Street West, the sole downtown Toronto outpost of this Oakville-based chain faded to black on August 2. This space, which was previously Big Daddy's, may be cursed...

This design- and fashion-forward cafe, boutique, gallery and events space on Dundas West couldn't come to a rental agreement with its new landlord and closed at the end of the month with a send-off party after two years in the space. Here's hoping it'll find a new location soon.

Comfy bean-bag chairs, high-quality bubble teas and satisfying Chinese snacks made this minimalist cafe on Spadina a fave in Chinatown for years. Sadly, it seems to have silently closed its doors.