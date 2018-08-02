Lone Star restaurant is closing on King West

Lone Star Texas Grill, purveyor of excellent nachos and Corona-topped frozen margaritas, is saying adios to downtown Toronto as of closing time tonight.

The restaurant confirmed by phone on Thursday that today, August 2, is its last day of operations on King West.

Unlike in 2015, when Lone Star relocated from Front and Simcoe to its current location, the company doesn't plan on opening another downtown location any time soon.

No word yet on what will become of the deep-set space at 212 King Street West, but it hasn't exactly fared well as a restaurant in recent years. It may very well be turning into another cursed Toronto business location.

It may be in one of Toronto's most touristy areas, but neither Lone Star nor the restaurant it replaced — Big Daddy's Bourbon Street Bistro & Oyster Bar — could attract enough people into the basement.

Fortunately for fans of the Oakville-based chain, Lone Star isn't disappearing completely. You can still find locations in Etobicoke, Pickering, Richmond Hill and Brampton, among other nearby suburbs, where Texas-sized everything seems to fare quite well.