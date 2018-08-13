Eat & Drink
Korean ice cream chain Kiss the Tiramisu closes Toronto location

An ice cream shop serving soft serve in golden goblets in Kensington Market has officially closed. 

A handwritten sign on the door of Kiss The Tiramisu says the ice creamery is up for rent. It's unclear as to why the store, which only opened up last year, has suddenly shuttered. 

With locations all across Asian and Australia, this store in Kensington was the giant Korean ice cream chain's first foray in North America.

Though there were rumours of plans to open another spot in Vancouver, it appears that idea has been put on the back-burner, meaning as of right now Kiss The Tiramisu no longer exists in Canada.

Hector Vasquez

