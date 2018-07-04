There's a subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

It looks like Toronto is back on track for scheduled weekend subway closures after weeks of cancellations. This weekend will see service disruptions on both Line 1 and Line 2.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on July 7 and 8 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

During this closure the TTC will take advantage of this Metrolinx closure to conduct track work in the area as well.

In addition to this Line 1 closure, subway service on Line 2 from St George to Broadview stations will start at 10 a.m. on July 8 due to beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Shuttle buses will be operating between these stations during the closure.

Regular scheduled service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on July 14 and 15 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.