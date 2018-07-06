City
toronto storm photos

Last night's thunderstorm in Toronto was intense but beautiful

The latest wild storm to hit Toronto has passed and, with it, so has an excruciating heat wave that's been plaguing the city for more than a week.

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health has finally been able to terminate an Extended Heat Warning as of Friday morning for what could be this year's hottest consistent stretch of weather —and we have last night's thunderstorm(s) to thank for that.

While less severe in terms of wind damage than what we've seen from big storms this year so far, Thursday night's weather event was intense nonetheless.

Hundreds of Torontonians took to the streets with cameras late Thursday afternoon as the sky began to grow dark.

The sight of clouds rolling in, ominous as thought it may be, always makes for spectacular pictures.

That doesn’t look very promising. #onstorm

A post shared by Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) on

And video footage.

Distant overture. #ONstorm

A post shared by Brian Decker (@briandecker1) on

The rain didn't last too long — the first time around. 

But there was plenty of thunder and lightning.

Then, after a short break, a second storm started moving in.

#onstorm .#Toronto - 2nd storm coming in.

A post shared by Cynthia Rostie (@cynthiarostie) on

This one was a bit more vicious.

Wait for it... #onstorm #HamOnt

A post shared by Kristian David (woodBeard) (@kristiandavid) on

And wet, too.

Flooding wet.

Flooding on Lake Shore near Kipling in Etobicoke #OnStorm

A post shared by Robert F. (@torontovice) on

Still, nobody could look away.

After both storms had passed, the sky got even creepier by turning an unnatural shade of red.

A brilliant rainbow could be seen in some parts of the GTA.

The rest of us were treated to a weird but pretty thunderstorm-influenced sunset.

#onstorm

A post shared by Davor M (@dman81films) on

Lead photo by

Dave Weese

