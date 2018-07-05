Severe thunderstorms to hit Toronto this afternoon

Sick of the stifling heat yet, Toronto? At least 99 per cent of people with long hair are, I can tell you that much.

Fortunately, relief is on the way after nearly a week straight of 30 C + temperatures — but first, thunderstorms.

The hot and sticky air mass we're cursing now came into Southern Ontario with a storm and, according to Environment Canada, it'll go out with a storm as well.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Southern Ontario includes Toronto, London and Windsor #onstorm pic.twitter.com/AJJrKVD0LU — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) July 5, 2018

The federal weather agency just issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Thursday afternoon and evening (on top of the still-active heat advisory).

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing torrential rain," reads the alert.

"Given the high heat and humidity a few of these thunderstorms could be intense resulting in localized torrential downpours," it continues.

"Some locations could receive on the order of 25 to 50 mm of rain over a short period of time. Localized wind gusts up to 90 km/h will also be a concern."

Meteorologists say that temperatures should drop down from today's high of 34 C to around 25 C by Friday. The weekend will still be hot, with a high of 26 C on Saturday and 29 C on Sunday.

Then, on Monday, rain is expected, followed by a brief cool down, followed by a heat up, and so on and so forth forever and ever in a vicious cycle until the end of time summer 2018.

Can't say I didn't warn you.