Wind and rain storm wreaks havoc in Toronto

For the third time in as many months, Toronto is dealing with the aftermath of a vicious wind storm that saw gusts of up to 100 km/hr take down hydro poles, shopping centre roofs and so many full grown trees — all within just a few minutes.

@weathernetwork check out the storm rolling into YYZ from the CN Tower #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/vQUq722r5u — Jorge Rodriguez (@jorgekr) June 13, 2018

The melee began with a heavy wave of heat and humidity on Wednesday afternoon, followed by thunderstorms as a cold front moved into the region.

Intense but short-lived bursts of rain caught many in Toronto off-guard between 4 and 5 p.m., soaking anyone who happened to be outdoors instantly.

Toronto Hydro says that it started to see scattered outages as a result of the storm around 4:30 p.m.

And this is why I don't have internet right now. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/j4B5akwpHT — Lorie (@strobethinker) June 13, 2018

By 7 p.m., roughly 16,500 customers had been left without power across the city.

Well, that escalated quickly 😮

Just lost power in the apartment! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/robsascQuI — Scott Dagostino (@scottdagostino) June 13, 2018

Pea to dime-sized hail rained ravaged some parts of Ontario, according to The Weather Network, but what really kicked Toronto's butt was wind damage.

All this within a few blocks of my house. I have never seen so many downed trees, blocked streets and crushed cars. I have a feeling power may be out for a while. #ONstorm #darkTO pic.twitter.com/ThyPlNbLF7 — Chris Boyce (@chrisoboyce) June 13, 2018

The sheer volume of tweets and Instagram posts in which trees are seen crushing cars, blocking roads and falling onto buildings during yesterday's storm is astounding.

@CP24 Sherbourne and Bleecker , Flooding and a Car was hit by a Tree 😱 pic.twitter.com/JoR9qRpbzw — Chantelle Gamino (@ChantelleGamino) June 13, 2018

As brutal as the similarly gusty storms that hit Toronto in early April and May were, many are saying that the damage caused by this relatively quick shot of violent weather is the worst they've seen in 2018 to date.

Cannot believe what I just saw!!! Power surge at beginning of vid on right. Tree falling caught on camera. Excuse my language. #ONStorm #StormTO. Bathurst and Tichester area. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/wZj2MJPGFL — Jason G (@jglo22) June 13, 2018

The speed of the transition from dark, wet, lock-down-your-patio-furniture mode to sunny and calm was almost comical.

Toronto within a span of 20 minutes earlier today. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/3tWkDHtfxk — Jose Taboada (@taboada93) June 14, 2018

Or would have been, had the lives of so many beautiful old trees (and expensive young cars) been lost.

Around 2,100 homes are still without power in Toronto as of Thursday morning, according to Toronto Hydro. The company says it cannot estimate how long it will take to get everything up and running again in light of the "significant damage."

"All day crews are being diverted to help restore you as quickly as possible," wrote the power company on Twitter Thursday morning.

Multiple downed power lines and trees across Wychwood Heights. Doubt if power will be up until later tomorrow, earliest #darkto #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/I524e9jq4i — alexgill (@alexgill) June 14, 2018

Once again, street lights and stop signs are all kinds of messed up.

As are public trails.

Big tree down in the Beaches across the boardwalk! pic.twitter.com/KKA7mRB265 — Doug Miller (@millerdk03) June 13, 2018

TTC routes are also still being diverted all over the city thanks to storm damage, as many roads remain blocked off by fallen trees.

Many trees and branches down at St. Clair and Bathurst. Part of Bathurst closed to traffic. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/YwEq2RnWcJ — Catharine MacKenzie (@cmackTO) June 13, 2018

The Eaton Centre might be looking worse for wear too, after heavy rains prompted some pretty spectacular flooding.

After the afternoon storm it looks like the #Toronto Eaton Centre sprung a leak - Video by @turcottespencer https://t.co/6nxxZFhOI7 pic.twitter.com/XaeDYsCEci — blogTO (@blogTO) June 13, 2018

Fortunately, police have yet to report that anyone was seriously injured as a result of yesterday's storm. Silver linings, ya know?