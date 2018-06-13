Another severe wind storm is about to hit Toronto

Toronto is in for beach-perfect temperatures this weekend, with nothing but sun and heat in the forecast from Friday through to Sunday — but I wouldn't make concrete sand plans yet.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the City of Toronto, as of Wednesday morning, ahead of what Environment Canada expects to be a "damaging" afternoon.

The federal weather agency reports that conditions are currently favourable for the development of strong wind gusts (not to mention hail, thunder and lighting) as a cold front moves through the region.

Environment Canada just blanketed most of S Ontario with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Most prevalent threat: wind gusts to 100km/h. I also feel that there’s very slight, but non zero risk of a tornado. pic.twitter.com/2uLLYBXz9k — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) June 13, 2018

"The main threat is damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h," warns Environment Canada's website. "Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

Don't we know it.

There are still uprooted trees waiting to be removed from city parks as a result of the last wind storm to hit Toronto in early May, not to mention all the vehicles, windows and patio furniture that have yet to be replaced.

A similarly violent wind storm wreaked havoc on the city in early April as well, leaving some 80,000 people without power and snapping a construction crane in half.

Heavy winds are seriously messing up #Toronto right now https://t.co/9GiEGgLG0p via @BlogTO — Kátia Baptista (@katialbaptista) April 4, 2018

After all the damage caused by the last two storms, Toronto has every reason to be cautious heading into Wednesday afternoon — or at the very least to be on the lookout for flying street signs and KFC buckets.

Should threatening weather approach, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes," writes Environment Canada. "When thunder roars, go indoors!"