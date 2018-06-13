Toronto storm floods the Eaton Centre

The wind and rain storm in Toronto this afternoon may not have lasted for long but it sure caused a lot of trouble.

The normally reliable CF Toronto Eaton Centre was among those who succumbed to its wrath, with photos and videos of flooding in the shopping mall widely circulating on social media.

After the afternoon storm it looks like the #Toronto Eaton Centre sprung a leak - Video by @turcottespencer https://t.co/6nxxZFhOI7 pic.twitter.com/XaeDYsCEci — blogTO (@blogTO) June 13, 2018

Videos show entire sections of the Eaton Centre consumed by water as shoppers deftly navigate around them to prevent getting wet.

Rain inside #toronto’s eaton Center from the #onstorm. Third and second floor are blocked off because of the flood! pic.twitter.com/CbYQFlv8Mp — Sandi 🐈 (@neverfallapart) June 13, 2018

The source of the water damage was a leak due to the rain which manifested itself by water streaming through the light fixtures.

Rain is on EVERY FLOOR of the eaton Center ! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/M4KjG6VE0N — Sandi 🐈 (@neverfallapart) June 13, 2018

Initially the flooding was confined to the second and third floor but it quickly found its way down to the lower levels.

So I was just in Toronto’s Eaton Centre and it started pouring rain. INSIDE a store. pic.twitter.com/O9O3FikrhO — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) June 13, 2018

The flooding wasn't confined to the common areas either. Natasha Fatah was inside the Ted Baker store when water came gushing down from above.

Trying to prevent the water from getting into the stores. #toronto #eatoncentre pic.twitter.com/n2BRJS9frn — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) June 13, 2018

At one point mall security and store managers started laying down a towel-like substance to prevent the water from spreading.

Serious flooding at Eaton Centre today as water came pouring through the roof at Ted Baker during the rainstorm. Apparently some pipes burst pic.twitter.com/glvNaN8cSS — Big D (@Danbot26R) June 13, 2018

According to mall owner Cadillac Fairview, the leak started on the south east end of Level 3.

#Toronto torrential rain flows through Eaton Centre about 3 hours ago - 4 PM pic.twitter.com/qz5OefIQw0 — Anup Mitra (@AnupMitraWorld) June 13, 2018

Videos show staff mopping up the floor of the RichTree Natural Market near the Queen St. entrance.

The south end of the Eaton Centre is completely flooded. People being redirect as staff work feverishly to push away the water and reduce the damage. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/mFajABbhec — Erick Espinosa (@Erick__Espinosa) June 13, 2018

The affected shops have been closed for the evening.