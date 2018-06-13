Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eaton centre toronto

Toronto storm floods the Eaton Centre

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The wind and rain storm in Toronto this afternoon may not have lasted for long but it sure caused a lot of trouble.

The normally reliable CF Toronto Eaton Centre was among those who succumbed to its wrath, with photos and videos of flooding in the shopping mall widely circulating on social media.

Videos show entire sections of the Eaton Centre consumed by water as shoppers deftly navigate around them to prevent getting wet.

The source of the water damage was a leak due to the rain which manifested itself by water streaming through the light fixtures.

Initially the flooding was confined to the second and third floor but it quickly found its way down to the lower levels.

The flooding wasn't confined to the common areas either. Natasha Fatah was inside the Ted Baker store when water came gushing down from above.

At one point mall security and store managers started laying down a towel-like substance to prevent the water from spreading.

According to mall owner Cadillac Fairview, the leak started on the south east end of Level 3.

Videos show staff mopping up the floor of the RichTree Natural Market near the Queen St. entrance.

The affected shops have been closed for the evening.

Lead photo by

LuciaSun

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto storm floods the Eaton Centre

Jonathan+Olivia store closing in Toronto after 10 years

Kendrick Lamar pop-up brings massive lines to Toronto

Coupe Bizzarre closing salon on Queen Street

UNIQLO opening more stores in Toronto

The top 10 kids furniture stores in Toronto

5 places to find custom shoes in Toronto

The top 5 warehouse sales in Toronto this June