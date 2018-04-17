City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Ripleys Aquarium closed

Ripley's Aquarium and CN Tower closed due to falling ice

The CN tower continues to cause problems with its pesky and incredibly dangerous new habit of dropping ice from the sky.

Ripley's Aquarium is the most recent victim of circumstance (that circumstance being cruel and stupid weather) but unlike its neighbour the Rogers Centre, the fish-filled facility has yet to sustain any damage.

Either way, in the interest of public safety, Toronto police decided to close the aquarium — among other attractions — until further notice.

Police announced the closure shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, writing in a release that it was "due to concerns of falling ice caused by the recent weather conditions."

"The Toronto Police Service, in cooperation with public and private sector partners, has put in place the following traffic restrictions and closures, effective immediately," reads the release, noting that the CN Tower, Steamwhistle Brewery and The Rec Room are all fully closed.

Bremner Boulevard has also been closed off between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street , while people heading to The Rogers Centre for today's Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals doubleheader will have to enter from the west or south.

Gates 1-6 have been closed by police to prevent what could be a seriously terrifying icicle surprise.

