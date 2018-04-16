CN Tower closes after falling ice damages nearby buildings

Just because the storm is over doesn't mean the nightmare is. Now it looks like both the Rogers Centre and the CN Tower have been closed due to falling ice.

The CN Tower issued a notice saying that the building has been closed due to extreme weather stemming from concerns about the ice falling off and landing in the area below.

Rogers Centre confirms ice from the CN Tower hit the roof of the building and crews are unable to assess the damage as more ice could fall. — CP24 (@CP24) April 16, 2018

The Toronto Police issued a statement on Twitter warning people of falling ice hazards in the area of Front and John Streets.

Hazard: Front st/ John St... Chunks of ice falling from the CN Tower. Pedestrian bridge at John St to be closed. Will advise if there are any other closures in the area. #GO678242^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 16, 2018

Ice falling from the CN Tower caused damage to the windows of an RBC building just below.

As a precaution, the Rogers Centre and surrounding pedestrian areas have been closed as well.

Car roof smashed from ice falling from the CN Tower @CP24 pic.twitter.com/RTmKFoV8cy — Jody Mooney (@jomoon) April 16, 2018

Falling ice is a growing concern among downtown residents who have expressed concern about sheets of ice and icicles falling off nearby condo buildings.

There is no word yet on when either building is set to reopen or if tonight's Blue Jays game against the Royals will be rescheduled.