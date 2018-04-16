City
CN Tower closes after falling ice damages nearby buildings

Just because the storm is over doesn't mean the nightmare is. Now it looks like both the Rogers Centre and the CN Tower have been closed due to falling ice.

The CN Tower issued a notice saying that the building has been closed due to extreme weather stemming from concerns about the ice falling off and landing in the area below.

The Toronto Police issued a statement on Twitter warning people of falling ice hazards in the area of Front and John Streets.

Ice falling from the CN Tower caused damage to the windows of an RBC building just below.

As a precaution, the Rogers Centre and surrounding pedestrian areas have been closed as well.

Falling ice is a growing concern among downtown residents who have expressed concern about sheets of ice and icicles falling off nearby condo buildings.

There is no word yet on when either building is set to reopen or if tonight's Blue Jays game against the Royals will be rescheduled.

