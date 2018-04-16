City
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ice condos Toronto

Toronto worried about ice falling from condo buildings

City
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ice from this past weekend's storm has left Toronto battered and now there's concern that ice falling off condo buildings could prove hazardous to anyone walking below.

As temperatures hover just above the freezing mark, some people are worried about the sharp icicles and large sheets of ice teetering off many of the city's condo buildings.

Reddit user PDNiaWdkaWNr posted a video of a sheet of ice slowing peeling off a window and falling into the depths below with the warning "Be careful outside, ice pieces are falling [off] buildings."

Many have begun cautioning others to watch where they're going while the ice begins to melt and fall away. 

Some are just downright frightened.

The city has issued a message that cleanup efforts are currently underway to improve street-level conditions, but it's still worth watching where you're going for the next while.

Lead photo by

Empty Quarter

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Cost of renting an apartment in Toronto climbs 10 per cent

CN Tower closes after falling ice damages nearby buildings

Toronto storm causes nightmare commute on the TTC

Toronto worried about ice falling from condo buildings

Widespread damage and power outages caused by Toronto storm

Toronto wood sculpture by the lake destroyed by waves

TTC brings out storm subway trains to deal with the ice

Toronto battered by snow and ice as city reverts to winter weather