Toronto worried about ice falling from condo buildings

Ice from this past weekend's storm has left Toronto battered and now there's concern that ice falling off condo buildings could prove hazardous to anyone walking below.

holy crap! sheets of ice from my work building just blew off the roof and ice was flying everywhere! I thought it was hail! I looked out the window and a big piece almost hit someone!! Be careful out there #Toronto !! #IceStorm #TheDayAFterTomorrowIsNear — ϟїη Ðαḯ ♥♫ █♥█ ツ💋 (@sindai) April 16, 2018

As temperatures hover just above the freezing mark, some people are worried about the sharp icicles and large sheets of ice teetering off many of the city's condo buildings.

Metre long icicles are forming on some of the unfinished condos bordering Lake Ontario #ONstorm (courtesy: Steve Hcirlu) pic.twitter.com/sccDjPeN0T — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) April 15, 2018

Reddit user PDNiaWdkaWNr posted a video of a sheet of ice slowing peeling off a window and falling into the depths below with the warning "Be careful outside, ice pieces are falling [off] buildings."

Be careful outside, ice pieces are falling of buildings https://t.co/04yrEx57vd via @reddit — Robert D Crupi (@Ordinarygrape) April 16, 2018

Many have begun cautioning others to watch where they're going while the ice begins to melt and fall away.

Scary drive out on the roads this evening! Dodging falling ice from condo building downtown #Toronto + hydroplaning from flooding that has begun on parts of the Gardiner + car blowing around in strong winds. #onstorm #icestorm2018 — Kelly Sonnenburg TWN (@kellysonnenburg) April 16, 2018

Some are just downright frightened.

Literally watching chunks of ice fly off the building and catapult to the street below 😱 #Toronto #icestorm — Mary Rajotte 🦇 (@MaryRajotte) April 16, 2018

The city has issued a message that cleanup efforts are currently underway to improve street-level conditions, but it's still worth watching where you're going for the next while.