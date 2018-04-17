Sports & Play
Rogers Centre toronto

Rogers Centre ice hole causes trouble for Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to postpone a home game against the Kansas City Royals last night after ice ripped a hole in the Rogers Centre's retractable roof.

The hole, torn by ice that fell from Toronto's CN Tower following a vicious winter-in-spring storm, was repaired late Monday afternoon.

Still, the field remained soggy from weather exposure, leading the Jays to reschedule Monday's game as part of a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday.

Fans with tickets were disappointed by the news, especially given how late in the day the call the was actually made.

It's also been a while now since the Jays have been in action.

Toronto's MLB team was supposed to play in Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday, but couldn't on account of rain.

The bad weather in Cleveland actually prompted the Jays to point out on Twitter that such things don't happen in Toronto (where the weather was way, way nastier, by the way.)

"Weather Update," tweeted the team. "Due to our stadium having a roof, today's game will be… Played as expected [winky face emoji]"

That tweet has been deleted from the team's official Twitter account, but ouch.

Dome problems are pretty rare, however, to Toronto's credit. 

The last time a Blue Jays home game was postponed because of dangerous roof conditions was in April of 2001, according to the Canadian Press – coincidentally in a game that was also meant to be played against the Royals.

Shi Davidi

