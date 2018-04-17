Rogers Centre ice hole causes trouble for Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to postpone a home game against the Kansas City Royals last night after ice ripped a hole in the Rogers Centre's retractable roof.

I was inside the Rogers Centre this morning and heard a HUGE crash and then snow/ice coming through the roof onto the field. The fire alarm then went off. Heard another crash a few minutes later. https://t.co/Wf5r9Ak3dG — Matt Rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) April 16, 2018

The hole, torn by ice that fell from Toronto's CN Tower following a vicious winter-in-spring storm, was repaired late Monday afternoon.

Still, the field remained soggy from weather exposure, leading the Jays to reschedule Monday's game as part of a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday.

This is wild. These two are fearless. pic.twitter.com/JFkPeqitwH — Terry Hussey (@Terry_Hussey) April 16, 2018

Fans with tickets were disappointed by the news, especially given how late in the day the call the was actually made.

It's also been a while now since the Jays have been in action.

Toronto's MLB team was supposed to play in Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday, but couldn't on account of rain.

this tweet did not age well pic.twitter.com/Sjnh8PC9Ik — Joe Davis (@ByJoeDavis) April 16, 2018

The bad weather in Cleveland actually prompted the Jays to point out on Twitter that such things don't happen in Toronto (where the weather was way, way nastier, by the way.)

"Weather Update," tweeted the team. "Due to our stadium having a roof, today's game will be… Played as expected [winky face emoji]"

The irony that the Blue Jays Twitter account was boasting about being in a dome during this weekend's postponed games only to have tonight potentially be postponed because falling ice put a hole in the Roger's Centre dome lol — Abigail A. (@aamartey1) April 16, 2018

That tweet has been deleted from the team's official Twitter account, but ouch.

Dome problems are pretty rare, however, to Toronto's credit.

As announced by @TPSOperations, an assessment has been made of the area around Rogers Centre & concluded there is no longer safety concerns. We are working on repairing the damage to our roof & will assess the conditions throughout the morning. We will provide updates. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 17, 2018

The last time a Blue Jays home game was postponed because of dangerous roof conditions was in April of 2001, according to the Canadian Press – coincidentally in a game that was also meant to be played against the Royals.