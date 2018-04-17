It was just raining inside TTC subway stations

The ice storm fun never stops, and yesterday it was a party inside the TTC with water from the freezing rain and melting ice seeping into the subway stations.

Photos have popped up on social media showing a sopping wet Islington station with water dripping down from the ceiling.

This past weekend Toronto experienced an ice storm that saw widespread damage, falling ice and the postponement of a baseball game played in a domed stadium.

The TTC was hit pretty hard, experiencing several power outages at multiple stations that caused a backlog in service and a lot of wet and cold commuters.

Parts of the system became water damaged; something that contributed to the system-wide technical difficulties seen throughout the day.

UPDATE: Regular service resumes at Union Station. The problem was a wet feeder cable. @TTCStuart says it stands to reason that all the rain could be to blame but the #TTC is still investigating — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) April 16, 2018

And while this may seem like a bummer for Toronto transit users, it's nothing compared to the waterfalls inside the New York subway.

Hope you don’t have to get off at Bryant Park pic.twitter.com/kuJYWHwnc3 — a ship (@Dangbattleship) April 16, 2018

Regular TTC service has largely resumed as of Tuesday morning, but there's still a long way to go before reasonable spring weather arrives.