City
Lisa Power
Posted 8 hours ago
ttc toronto

It was just raining inside TTC subway stations

The ice storm fun never stops, and yesterday it was a party inside the TTC with water from the freezing rain and melting ice seeping into the subway stations.

Photos have popped up on social media showing a sopping wet Islington station with water dripping down from the ceiling. 

This past weekend Toronto experienced an ice storm that saw widespread damage, falling ice and the postponement of a baseball game played in a domed stadium.

The TTC was hit pretty hard, experiencing several power outages at multiple stations that caused a backlog in service and a lot of wet and cold commuters. 

Parts of the system became water damaged; something that contributed to the system-wide technical difficulties seen throughout the day.

And while this may seem like a bummer for Toronto transit users, it's nothing compared to the waterfalls inside the New York subway.

Regular TTC service has largely resumed as of Tuesday morning, but there's still a long way to go before reasonable spring weather arrives.

