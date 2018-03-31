What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2018 in Toronto

What is open and closed Easter Sunday 2018 in Toronto may have a few surprises in store when it comes to activities and attractions. There's a big Easter Parade that will close some roads. And much of the city will be closed for the day but there are some notable exceptions.
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Municipal buildings
- Banks
- Libraries
- Canada Post office
Open
- The TTC will operate regularly
Groceries will be available for purchase on Easter Sunday at Saks Food Hall at the Eaton Centre. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
The Beer Store may be closed come Easter but luckily a number of indie bottle shops will remain open. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Eaton Centre will be on of the few malls open on Easter Sunday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Markville
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Hillcrest Mall
- Promenade
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Vaughan Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
The Ripley's Aquarium will be open all day on Easter Sunday. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
Open