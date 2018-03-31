City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 48 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
open easter sunday

What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2018 in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 48 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

What is open and closed Easter Sunday 2018 in Toronto may have a few surprises in store when it comes to activities and attractions. There's a big Easter Parade that will close some roads. And much of the city will be closed for the day but there are some notable exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Municipal buildings
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Canada Post office
Open
  • The TTC will operate regularly 

Saks Food Hall Toronto

Groceries will be available for purchase on Easter Sunday at Saks Food Hall at the Eaton Centre. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Left Field Brewery Toronto

The Beer Store may be closed come Easter but luckily a number of indie bottle shops will remain open. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Eaton Centre Toronto

Eaton Centre will be on of the few malls open on Easter Sunday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Markville
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Hillcrest Mall
  • Promenade
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Square One Shopping Centre
  • Vaughan Mills
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Ripleys Aquarium Toronto

The Ripley's Aquarium will be open all day on Easter Sunday. Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2018 in Toronto

Sold! Toronto row house sells for $231K over asking

What's open and closed Good Friday 2018 in Toronto

Toronto Police defend video of cops punching and kicking man

UP Express fares could drop to $3

Toronto students reject discounted TTC pass

Condo of the week: 183 Dovercourt Road

Roads closed for Easter parades in Toronto this long weekend