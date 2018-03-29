Roads closed for Easter parades in Toronto this long weekend
As the Easter long weekend approaches in Toronto it's time to prepare ourselves for a weekend filled with parades. With parades comes a slew of road closures across the city so it's important to be in the know.
Here's what you need to know to navigate the city by car this weekend.
The Good Friday Procession in Little Italy will take place March 30 and will affect city streets between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. These are the streets that will be shut down.
Toronto's annual Easter parade will take over Queen East on April 1 between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. As a result the following streets will be affected between 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Sidh Shakti Parade will also be happening on April 1 and will shutting down streets between the hours of 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
New this year, there will be restricted car access to streets near the Rogers Centre during Jays' home games. The team is playing the Yankees all weekend long.
In addition to road closures, there will be no subway service between Finch West and Wilson stations on March 30 to April 1 due to signal upgrades.
