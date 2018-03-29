Roads closed for Easter parades in Toronto this long weekend

As the Easter long weekend approaches in Toronto it's time to prepare ourselves for a weekend filled with parades. With parades comes a slew of road closures across the city so it's important to be in the know.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city by car this weekend.

The Good Friday Procession in Little Italy will take place March 30 and will affect city streets between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. These are the streets that will be shut down.

College Street closed Bathurst Street to Ossington Avenue

Dundas Street West closed Bathurst Street to Ossington Avenue

Grace Street closed Mansfield Avenue to Dundas Street West

Montrose Avenue closed Dundas Street West to College Street

Manning Avenue closed College Street to Mansfield Avenue

Mansfield Avenue closed Grace Street to Manning Avenue

Toronto's annual Easter parade will take over Queen East on April 1 between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. As a result the following streets will be affected between 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Queen St. E. lane closure Munro Park Ave. to Fallingbrook Rd. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Queen St. E. closed Munro Park Ave. to Fallingbrook Rd. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Nursewood Rd. closed Queen St. E. to 24 Nursewood Rd 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Queen St. E.closed Woodbine Ave. to Fallingbrook Rd. 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Woodbine Ave. closed Queen St. E. to Lake Shore Blvd. E. 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lake Shore Blvd. E. closed Woodbine Ave. to Coxwell Ave. 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Sidh Shakti Parade will also be happening on April 1 and will shutting down streets between the hours of 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard West closed Ninth Street to Second Street*

Second Street* closed Lake Shore Boulevard West to Birmingham St

Ninth Street closed Lake Shore Boulevard West to Birmingham St

Birmingham Street closed Ninth Street to Second Street*

New this year, there will be restricted car access to streets near the Rogers Centre during Jays' home games. The team is playing the Yankees all weekend long.

In addition to road closures, there will be no subway service between Finch West and Wilson stations on March 30 to April 1 due to signal upgrades.