Toronto police just created a security zone around the Rogers Centre

If you find it hard to drive anywhere near the Rogers Centre during baseball season, I've got some good news: You don't have to anymore.

In fact, you won't even be allowed to – not unless you've got approval from the cops.

The Toronto Police Service confirmed this week that, starting today, roads near some of the city's biggest sporting venues will be closed off to traffic during Blue Jays home games and other major events downtown.

Concrete barriers have also been installed outside the Rogers centre to protect vulnerable (and sometimes drunk) pedestrians going to and coming from games by foot.

Concrete barriers installed outside @RogersCentre will not only impact sports fans but residents who live near the stadium as they will need to obtain special access cards in order to bypass the roadblocks https://t.co/eKRZeg5n6A pic.twitter.com/IF2oUbkmuU — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) March 29, 2018

It's all in the name of public safety, according to police spokesperson Meaghan Gray.

"Any residents in the area — or businesses — have been provided with parking passes for their residence," said Gray to CBC News on Wednesday. "... any of those road closures that are in place won't impact those people, who are just looking to go to and from their home."

Road closures which will be in effect before, during and after every Blue Jays home game this season to anyone who hasn't obtained a "security plan parking pass" from police, and no end date to the program has been announced.

The Boys of Summer are Back! Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day. Pedestrian and Vehicle traffic will increase in the area of the Rogers Centre this afternoon so plan your trips accordingly. Also New Security Measures for the 2018 Season are in place so be prepared for road closures. pic.twitter.com/S6NWvqbpg4 — John Wood (@JediCop_TPS) March 29, 2018

The closure area runs east/west from Bay Street to Spadina Avenue, and north/south from Front Street to Queen's Quay, but is broken down into three different "zones."

A different pass is needed to access each of the blocked off zones. Driving past the Rogers Centre, the Metro Convention Centre and the Air Canada Centre by car, for example, would require three different security passes.

If you live or work in the area, you may want to consider checking with your boss or building management to see if a pass is available right now.

The Blue Jays play their first home game of the season at the Rogers Centre this afternoon.