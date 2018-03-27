There's a Line 1 subway closure in Toronto this long weekend

Nope, this isn't an April Fools' joke. There's really going to be a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this long weekend in Toronto.

There will be no subway service between Finch West and Wilson stations on March 30 to April 1 due to signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

Regular scheduled service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 2 between Kipling and Jane stations on April 14 and 15 due to track work.