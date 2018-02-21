City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
329 manning avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 329 Manning Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Not many people can afford a $6,000+ apartment in Toronto, but those who can might like this intriguing spot in Little Italy. On the outside, it looks like another Victorian semi, but inside it opens to a modern dwelling with a few features you're unlikely to see elsewhere.

329 manning avenue torontoAs a furnished house, the prospective renter here is likely an ex-pat worker with budget to burn or someone looking for an upscale short-term rental, which is the real estate listing make sure to note is possible to arrange. 

329 manning avenue torontoWhat this place has going for it is style. The living area might be a bit sparse, but it's modern and clean, which will appeal to a certain design sensibility. Ditto for the kitchen which would be a bit more useful with a larger eat-in area. 

329 manning avenue torontoUpstairs, the two main bedrooms are both a nice size, but it's the master bedroom that takes the cake on account of its size but also the bathing nook (yes, let's call it that), which is tucked away in a corner by the window. It looks like a hyper relaxing space — until the window cleaner comes calling.

329 manning avenue torontoThe ceiling height in the basement is a bit of a bummer, but it's worth noting that with a kitchen area, it can functions as its own self-contained living space, so it would be ideal for hosting long term guests. 

329 manning avenue torontoLet's be honest, $6,300 seems steep for this rental, but it's certainly novel and unique.

329 manning avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 329 Manning Ave.
  • Apartment type: Semi
  • Rent: $6,300
  • Listing agent: Tracy An
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
329 manning avenue torontoGood For

An ex-pat worker in Toronto for more than six months. The style of the unit doesn't scream family, but someone with older kids might like the combination of modern design and excellent neighbourhood amenities.

329 manning avenue torontoMove On If

You'd prefer a big condo space with an amazing view. There's a lot that you can get in Toronto for the monthly rent on this one. 

329 manning avenue toronto329 manning avenue toronto

329 manning avenue toronto329 manning avenue toronto329 manning avenue toronto329 manning avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Studio GTA Virtual Tour

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Rental of the week: 329 Manning Avenue

Wi-Fi is coming to GO trains and buses

There's a major TTC closure on Line 1 this weekend

Flooding has turned Trinity Bellwoods into a spooky wonderland

Pacific Mall says it's going to crack down on counterfeit goods

This is the TTC fantasy map to end all TTC fantasy maps

Shoppers Drug Mart pulls gun magazine from stores after complaint

Uproar after video surfaces of TTC fare inspectors tackling teen