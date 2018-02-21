Rental of the week: 329 Manning Avenue

Not many people can afford a $6,000+ apartment in Toronto, but those who can might like this intriguing spot in Little Italy. On the outside, it looks like another Victorian semi, but inside it opens to a modern dwelling with a few features you're unlikely to see elsewhere.

As a furnished house, the prospective renter here is likely an ex-pat worker with budget to burn or someone looking for an upscale short-term rental, which is the real estate listing make sure to note is possible to arrange.

What this place has going for it is style. The living area might be a bit sparse, but it's modern and clean, which will appeal to a certain design sensibility. Ditto for the kitchen which would be a bit more useful with a larger eat-in area.

Upstairs, the two main bedrooms are both a nice size, but it's the master bedroom that takes the cake on account of its size but also the bathing nook (yes, let's call it that), which is tucked away in a corner by the window. It looks like a hyper relaxing space — until the window cleaner comes calling.

The ceiling height in the basement is a bit of a bummer, but it's worth noting that with a kitchen area, it can functions as its own self-contained living space, so it would be ideal for hosting long term guests.

Let's be honest, $6,300 seems steep for this rental, but it's certainly novel and unique.

Specs

Address: 329 Manning Ave.

Apartment type: Semi

Rent: $6,300

Listing agent: Tracy An

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Backyard

Good For

An ex-pat worker in Toronto for more than six months. The style of the unit doesn't scream family, but someone with older kids might like the combination of modern design and excellent neighbourhood amenities.

Move On If

You'd prefer a big condo space with an amazing view. There's a lot that you can get in Toronto for the monthly rent on this one.