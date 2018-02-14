Toronto strip club is about to be demolished

Just when you thought your heart was already in pieces over the demolition of one city icon, another, more salacious one, is set to be razed next week.

The Queensway location of House of Lancaster will soon meet the wrecking ball after sitting abandoned since it shut down last summer.

The closure followed pressure from the local city councillor in the wake of three shootings outside the club and is commensurate with a growing trend that's witnessed a general drop in interest for such establishments throughout the city.

The substantial plot of land is set to be redeveloped into a more wholesome 55-unit condo and retail complex. It might not be a Coffee Time, but you can bet that the immediate neighbours will be happy to see it go.

The Bloordale location will remain operational in the meantime with no word about any change in its operations.

If you would like to pay your respects to the notorious Queensway establishment, feel free to do so by Wednesday, February 21, after which time the club will be stripped down and turned to rubble.