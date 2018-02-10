Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 hours ago
coffee time toronto

Toronto's most famous Coffee Time reopens with a new name

What was once Toronto's most notorious Coffee Time location has reopened its doors at the corner of Dupont and Lansdowne after shutting down last Thursday, but now under a different name. 

A piece of paper taped to the door early this week informed patrons that the property would soon be reopening as Coffee Place.

While the name doesn't quite have the same ring to it, the coffee shop did indeed reopen Tuesday morning as a cash-only spot selling donuts and muffins in a bag for $3. As of right now, its operating hours are 6 a.m. to around 11 p.m. daily.

Now rented by the same couple who ran the previous Coffee Time franchise, this shop has no signs and no menus, further solidifying the fact that this is just a temporary holdover until the property owner's development proposals go through. 

According to a statement from ward councillor Ana Bailao, the development will likely be a condo with street-front units and a doctor's office, though no plans have officially been submitted to the city yet.

Coffee Time's closure last week followed a 10-plus year run in the Wallace Emerson Area and prompted a mixed bag of emotions from the city's netizens. 

This reopening will come as unwelcome news for people who celebrated the end of a shop frequently associated with illicit activities, but good news – albeit, temporary – for those mourning the loss of a makeshift community hub serving people who often had nowhere else to go.

Lead photo by

blogTO

