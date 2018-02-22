Condo of the week: 59 East Liberty Street

As fun as it is to gawk at $5 million penthouse condos, it's also intriguing to see what's available out there for those with a more realistic — a.k.a. modest — budget.

This 2 + 1 bedroom in Liberty Village offers a good window into what you can get for $800K these days. On the bright side, it's quite big at 1,206 square feet. The design isn't exactly thrilling, but it's highly livable, which you certainly can't say about all Toronto condos.

In terms of highlights, I'm a fan of the open concept living and kitchen area. Given that there isn't separate living and family rooms, this space has to serve as both, and it does a pretty good job as the central TV-watching area and as a place where you might entertain guests.

The bedrooms are a bit more utilitarian, but you wouldn't accuse them of being tiny. The +1 space is really better suited to being an office (as depicted in the photos), but could maybe work as a sleeping area for a young child in a pinch.

It's not the Ritz, but in today's market, a condo like this is sure to prove alluring for its mix of ample square footage, location, and decent finishes.

Specs

Good For

A family looking for a condo space. It'd be nice to see more units of this size built across the city.

Move On If

You'd rather buy a house in a less central area. The listing price of $800K won't go that far in Toronto, but it's not impossible to find a three bedroom semi in this range.