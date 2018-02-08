Condo of the week: 375 Sorauren Avenue

This townhouse at the bottom of a boutique condo near Roncesvalles is an understated example of the perfect home for a small family in Toronto. Alas, these days that comes with a $1.2 million price tag.

As steep as that is considering it's a 2 + 1 bedroom, the prices of detached homes in the surrounding area will make that number seem paltry. Toronto real estate is depressingly expensive if you're on the outside looking in.

So, someone who's be priced out of the detached market might set their eyes on a space like this. It might not be as spacious, but it doesn't feel cramped as many townhouses do. Someone even managed to put a piano in there without compromising the space.

The upstairs is less airy, but the master bedroom offers as much space as you actually need in a sleeping area, plus there's a huge set of windows overlooking the street. In a pinch, you could even get a third sleeping space together in the den, particularly for a younger child.

Housed at the bottom of 383 Sorauren, one of the benefits here is access to the amenities of the larger condo space. There's a beautiful gym and large gathering area, but the maintenance fees remain mostly in check at $675 a month.

Compared to the semi-detached houses across the street, I'd pick this townhouse any day.

Specs

Address: 375 Sorauren Ave.

Price: $$1,199,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Maintenance Fees: $674.74

Walk Score: 88

Transit Score: 100

Listing Agent: Janice Lee Weisfeld

Listing ID: W4031287

Good For

Someone who loves the area but can't afford a detached home. Alternately, a family who's grown out of a smaller condo but doesn't need a ton of living space.

Move On If

You need a yard. There's a nice little terrace at the front of this unit, but there's very little privacy and certainly no lawn.