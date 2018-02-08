City
375 sorauren

Condo of the week: 375 Sorauren Avenue

This townhouse at the bottom of a boutique condo near Roncesvalles is an understated example of the perfect home for a small family in Toronto. Alas, these days that comes with a $1.2 million price tag

375 soruaren avenue torontoAs steep as that is considering it's a 2 + 1 bedroom, the prices of detached homes in the surrounding area will make that number seem paltry. Toronto real estate is depressingly expensive if you're on the outside looking in. 

375 soruaren avenue torontoSo, someone who's be priced out of the detached market might set their eyes on a space like this. It might not be as spacious, but it doesn't feel cramped as many townhouses do. Someone even managed to put a piano in there without compromising the space. 

375 soruaren avenue torontoThe upstairs is less airy, but the master bedroom offers as much space as you actually need in a sleeping area, plus there's a huge set of windows overlooking the street. In a pinch, you could even get a third sleeping space together in the den, particularly for a younger child.

375 souraren avenue torontoHoused at the bottom of 383 Sorauren, one of the benefits here is access to the amenities of the larger condo space. There's a beautiful gym and large gathering area, but the maintenance fees remain mostly in check at $675 a month. 

375 soruaren avenue torontoCompared to the semi-detached houses across the street, I'd pick this townhouse any day.

375 soruaren avenue torontoSpecs
375 soruaren avenue torontoGood For

Someone who loves the area but can't afford a detached home. Alternately, a family who's grown out of a smaller condo but doesn't need a ton of living space.

375 soruaren avenue torontoMove On If

You need a yard. There's a nice little terrace at the front of this unit, but there's very little privacy and certainly no lawn.

375 soruaren avenue toronto375 soruaren avenue toronto375 soruaren avenue toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Photos by

Jordan Prussky for The Print Market

