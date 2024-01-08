Reese Witherspoon is opening a library in a Toronto hotel

Reese Witherspoon is opening the first Canadian location of her pop-up library in the lobby of a Toronto hotel this month, and it might even feature some Canadian authors.

Over the past several years, the Oscar-winning actress has expanded her scope of work from in front of the camera to behind it with her production company Hello Sunshine and, perhaps more popular, with Reese's Book Club, her monthly book newsletter.

Now, the book club venture is growing even more, with the launch of Reese's Book Club Lobby Library, a series of pop-up library spaces in hotel lobbies carrying exclusively Reese's Book Club picks.

The lobby library venture kicked off in Los Angeles in October 2023, and is now headed north of the border, with the first Canadian location set to take up residence in the lobby of the Sheraton Centre later this week.

The library won't just house books, though. It will also play host to a number of events during its one-month stint, like "Popcorn & Pages," and "Chapters & Charcuterie," as well as book discussions and author appearances.

This is not the first time Reese's Book Club has been tied to the city. Toronto-based author Marissa Stapely's Lucky has appeared on Witherspoon's list, and might just show up on the shelves at the lobby library.

There is no word yet on whether Reese Witherspoon herself will make an appearance at the library's grand opening. The library will be open in the lobby of the Sheraton Centre from Friday, Jan. 12 until Sunday, Feb. 11.