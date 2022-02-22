John Mulaney finally coming to Toronto after cancelling shows four times

Stand-up comedian and actor, John Mulaney has some big news for his Canadian fans. After having to cancel his comedy shows four times, John Mulaney is finally coming to Toronto this year.

After years of hoping and begging, the comedian is returning to the city in September as part of his From Scratch 2022 Tour.

Mulaney has had to postpone his past Toronto shows due to a weather conflict and hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live but hopefully, nothing will be stopping him this time around.

Fans were originally upset when the comedian announced the tour without a Toronto date last year.

Although some fans are excited about today's announcement, some seem hesitant to buy tickets.

I’m hesitant to buy any tickets before the day of a show right now. — mark vendramini (@GhostRunnrOn3rd) February 22, 2022

Fingers crossed that Toronto fans won't be disappointed this time.

John Mulaney is set to perform at Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 22 as a headliner for the Just For Laughs Festival.

Presale tickets go on sale on Feb. 23 at 10:00 a.m. while general ticket sales start on Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m.