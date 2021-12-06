John Mulaney snubs Toronto after three missed shows and fans are furious

Comedy titan and self-described "tall child" John Mulaney was supposed to visit Toronto for a September 2019 performance. He has yet to show up.

Now, with a new tour announced sans a Toronto date, it looks like he isn't coming back anytime soon, and fans are not happy, to put it mildly.

Mulaney postponed that 2019 performance without explanation, bumping the date to January 2020. That date rolled around, but fans were again disappointed when the stand-up comedian had to push the show back to February 2020, this time blaming a snowstorm for his failed arrival.

TORONTO Very bummed to report Sunday’s show is POSTPONED to January 18. I’ll be there Saturday night but have to get home right after. Wouldn’t cancel it if I did not have to. I hope I see you in January. John — John Mulaney (@mulaney) September 20, 2019

Fans just about lost it when Mulaney cancelled his show in Toronto for the third time, ditching thousands of ticketholders to entertain millions over the airwaves as guest host of Saturday Night Live, where he cut his teeth as a writer in the aughts.

Reactions were mixed when the Big Mouth and Oh Hello on Broadway star appeared on SNL wearing a 'Toronto' t-shirt in what now feels like a conciliatory gesture meant to capitalize on our forgiving Canadian ways.

It all seems like lip service in hindsight, with Mulaney still owing Toronto a show, and the city conspicuously absent on the extensive list of cities and dates in his upcoming 2022 'From Scratch' tour.

And as you can imagine, Toronto fans have some things to say about it.

Fans might not be as forgiving as they were the last few times the comedy great stood up Toronto, as Mulaney's image has suffered a bit of a tumble during the pandemic.

VERY salty that you’re not coming to toronto considering that last time you postponed THRICE and then cancelled https://t.co/skhk9DSMmZ — Jacob Samson (@jacobsammy787) December 6, 2021

While his revelation that he had entered rehab was met with near-universal support from fans and big names in entertainment, subsequent developments haven't quite played in his favour.

So uh, Toronto’s never gonna happen? — Alessandra Vite (@Althevite) December 6, 2021

One fan even suggests Mulaney should schedule a show, giving him the rare opportunity to cancel a fourth time. That would be some Andy Kaufman-level trolling.

reschedule one of the 3 toronto shows a 4th time!! please!! — Dylan Alex (@dyl__alex) December 6, 2021

Mulaney's surprise divorce from his wife of seven years and sudden whirlwind romance with actress Olivia Munn has been tabloid fodder throughout 2021.

Maybe it's his shifting public image, but nobody seems to be defending the latest snub from the Primetime Emmy Award-winning star.