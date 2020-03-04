John Mulaney apologized to Toronto on SNL by wearing a t-shirt

Comedian John Mulaney came up with a silent but powerful way to apologize for cancelling his show in Toronto for the third time to be on SNL.

What you wear can say a lot about you, and in this case, it seems like Mulaney is trying to say he's sorry for the repeat cancellations. His Toronto show has now been rescheduled again for April.

In which I was asked if Toronto forgives John Mulaney for rescheduling his show three times and end up on The National. https://t.co/OGnIPgYUYm — Carlin (@the2scoops) March 2, 2020

Reactions to the gesture were mixed, with some SNL viewers thankful for the shout out to Toronto, and others unappreciative of what they felt was a hollow gesture.

Just watched the latest #SNL. Toronto shirt was a nice touch @mulaney! Also, great monologue. — IK89 (@IKinthehouse) March 3, 2020

Those in favour of the tee called the move "cool," "classy," "a nice touch," and "sweet," saying they're "shook" and that Mulaney is "back in the good books."

@mulaney not cool to skip your Toronto show (yet again) to host @SNL. So you wore a Toronto tee shirt. Big deal. We may forgive, but we don’t forget. — BeeBi 🇨🇦 (@707f1ygir1) March 2, 2020

Others commented that it was most definitely NOT cool, and that here in Toronto we forgive but don't forget.

I can't believe John Mulaney cancelled his show in Toronto for a second time to do THAT — ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ 🍞📈🗳️🐀 (@mattgcn) March 1, 2020

Some felt Mulaney's time would have been better spent doing a show in Toronto, as they weren't necessarily fans of his SNL performance and felt it was something he could have done another time.

watched the #SNL episode from last night, at last, @mulaney was called a twink on tv, the laguardia skit killed me and him wearing a shirt with Toronto on it at the end was really cute — San 📝 (@SanTheSpaceman) March 1, 2020

However, others thought it was a riot, and that being able to see him perform on TV was a fair trade-off for postponing a live show.

@mulaney what's the story about the Toronto t-shirt you wore on #SNL last night? Tell me more 🤔 — Kewl Dude (@Lazystocktrader) March 1, 2020

Those not from Toronto just wondered why the heck he was wearing a tee with the name of our fair city on it.

you know toronto is a small town because i have seen several tweets about john mulaney wearing a tee shirt that says "toronto" — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) March 1, 2020

On the other hand, Torontonians know locals are always whipped into a frenzy by any mention of Toronto on a larger platform.

Love @mulaney giving a quick shout out to Toronto on @nbcsnl after cancelling his show for the 3rd time to perform there tonight 😂 I love following this rollercoaster of emotions! — Nicole Irvine (@NikkiIrvine) March 1, 2020

Aside from the fact that we're nice forgiving Canadians, many are accepting of the fact that shows being rescheduled can be a disappointing norm, and are just happy to be along for the rollercoaster ride.

Some are even suggesting that the running joke of Mulaney's shows in Toronto continuously being cancelled is becoming even funnier than one of his sets.

All of us here in Toronto are just wondering what the reason for cancelling the next show might be, and if Mulaney will ever actually perform here again.

John Mulaney should never perform in Toronto ever again. He should only ever schedule and then cancel. https://t.co/UTSzl08yDX — Boner Vivant (@Doug_Tilley) March 1, 2020

Whenever he does make it here, apparently local band PUP is willing to show him around.

Aye @mulaney holla if you need a dirtbag Toronto tour when you finally make it back — PUP (@puptheband) March 1, 2020

Whether he takes them up on their offer or not remains to be seen.