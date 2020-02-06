Arts
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
john mulaney toronto

John Mulaney postpones Toronto show for third time to host Saturday Night Live

Beloved comedian John Mulaney may usually have a loyal following in the city, but his Toronto fans aren't particularly pleased to learn that his show has been postponed for the third time. 

Mulaney was set to perform in Toronto on February 28 following two other cancellations, but a letter posted to his social media platforms indicates that he has to cancel again so he can host Saturday Night Live. 

The letter, written by SNL creator Lorne Michaels, says the need for John "is greater right now" in New York due to "the state of affairs that the [U.S.] is in."

"John was fully prepared for Toronto and feels deep regret to have to postpone for a third time, but he was drafted by SNL. Yes, we still have the draft here," the letter reads. 

"He is simply doing his duty, and there is nothing more Canadian than that."

Mulaney was originally supposed to play JFL42 on September 22 but then moved it to September 21. He then added a second show on the 22 but later had to cancel

He moved the show to January 18, but cancelled just hours before due to bad weather.

He immediately rescheduled to February 28, which has now been postponed to April 10. 

Many of Mulaney's die-hard Toronto fans are fed up with the cancellations, though they still love the comedian.

And some are laughing at the fact that he essentially got a doctor's note from Michaels to excuse him from his responsibilities. 

Mulaney does seem to feel bad and says he'll be at the April show "no matter what."

But we'll believe it when we see it. 

