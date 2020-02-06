John Mulaney postpones Toronto show for third time to host Saturday Night Live

Beloved comedian John Mulaney may usually have a loyal following in the city, but his Toronto fans aren't particularly pleased to learn that his show has been postponed for the third time.

Mulaney was set to perform in Toronto on February 28 following two other cancellations, but a letter posted to his social media platforms indicates that he has to cancel again so he can host Saturday Night Live.

The letter, written by SNL creator Lorne Michaels, says the need for John "is greater right now" in New York due to "the state of affairs that the [U.S.] is in."

"John was fully prepared for Toronto and feels deep regret to have to postpone for a third time, but he was drafted by SNL. Yes, we still have the draft here," the letter reads.

"He is simply doing his duty, and there is nothing more Canadian than that."

A letter from Lorne Michaels to the people of Toronto.

I am terribly sorry to move the show again.

It is now rescheduled for April 10. I will be there no matter what. I love you Toronto. Also I’m afraid of Lorne so I do what he says. pic.twitter.com/NIuZeWSmu6 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) February 6, 2020

Mulaney was originally supposed to play JFL42 on September 22 but then moved it to September 21. He then added a second show on the 22 but later had to cancel.

He moved the show to January 18, but cancelled just hours before due to bad weather.

He immediately rescheduled to February 28, which has now been postponed to April 10.

My reaction to John Mulaney pushing his Toronto show a 3rd time... pic.twitter.com/WEZAtKwP4v — ℒiѕa ϟ (@Miamigurl26) February 6, 2020

Many of Mulaney's die-hard Toronto fans are fed up with the cancellations, though they still love the comedian.

john mulaney u have never done anything wrong and i love u but PLEASE STOP CHANGING THE TORONTO DATE IM TIRED OF HAVING TO BREAK THE NEWS TO MY FAMILY — emily (@aIexmoffat) February 6, 2020

And some are laughing at the fact that he essentially got a doctor's note from Michaels to excuse him from his responsibilities.

I like that @mulaney has to get what's essentially a doctor's note from Lorne so he could reschedule his Toronto show again. https://t.co/ter5cVDSff — Dan Barra-Berger (dot com!) (@danbarraberger) February 6, 2020

Mulaney does seem to feel bad and says he'll be at the April show "no matter what."

But we'll believe it when we see it.