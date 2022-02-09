Toronto is getting a world famous lights display that looks like a campfire

The city is known to celebrate its vibrant art scene in all forms, whether through music festivals or outdoor installations. Grab your coat and bundle up because Toronto is getting a massive outdoor lights display that looks like a campfire.

Félix Dagenais and Louis-Xavier Gagnon-Lebrun created Island of Warmth, an interactive light display that comes to life with music.

The sculpture is made to look like a massive campfire, with more than 150 incandescent light bulbs in the middle of a log pile.

The interactive display is full of sensors that allow visitors to determine the movements of the flame and the music created by the sounds of the fire.

By dancing, waving, or jumping, the movements kindle the embers, fan the flames, or will send sparks flying.

"We wanted to recreate the energy of a campfire where people gather around, sing and dance. A festive, welcoming, and unifying fire site," says co-creator Félix Dagenais.

When everyone around the installation moves in sync, Island of Warmth will then reach its peak, with both the flames and music creating a symphony.

Island of Warmth will be on display starting Feb. 18 through Mar. 20 at 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily at Yonge-Dundas Square.

If you're looking to check out another light installation downtown, CIBC SQUARE has a display that mimics sunlight in order to help combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in its lobby.