Toronto just got a glowing orb that's supposed to make you feel better during winter

With all the cold, snowy, and grey weather, February might just be the saddest month of the year.

As days grow shorter and nights get longer, the lack of sunlight starts to take a toll on our bodies but Toronto just got a new glowing orb that's supposed to make you feel better during the winter.

CIBC SQUARE in collaboration with Deso Labs has created a public sculpture, Visoleil, that mimics sunlight to help combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

The eight-foot circular sculpture radiates light to mimic sunlight to help with the negative effects caused by the lack of bright light during the cold winter months.

The sculpture may also help improve your circadian rhythm, alertness, and mood.

Light therapy isn't new as doctors have been prescribing this treatment since the 1980s.

If you're starting to feel the winter blues, check out Visoleil in the lobby of CIBC SQUARE at 81 Bay St.

The sculpture will be on display until March 11.