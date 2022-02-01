Special weather alert issued for Toronto ahead of heavy multi-day snowstorm

If you've still got some cleaning up to do after two weeks of post-blizzard, sub-zero yuckiness, today is your last chance to really deal with any existing snow or wind damage before Toronto is hit with yet another round of walloping winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city in anticipation of a "multi-day snowfall event" set to begin Wednesday morning.

The federal weather agency warns that Toronto could see 10 to 20 cm of snow accumulation by Friday, at which point things should settle down a bit. Motorists are being warned of reduced visibilities on roads due to snow and local blowing snow throughout.

"Rain showers tonight will change to snow on Wednesday afternoon for the Golden Horseshoe," reads the alert, issued early Tuesday morning.

"Areas farther west will see a changeover to snow on Wednesday morning. Snow is expected to taper on Friday."

Talking a bit about this incoming #snow across some densely populated areas in Canada this week! Hopefully, #Toronto can get the rest of that uncleared snow cleared @JohnTory because more is on the way later this week. @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/zCxLKRDxBm — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) January 31, 2022

"Between 10-25 cm could fall over the same areas that were impacted by the January 17 blizzard, however, this time, it won't fall in such a short period of time," notes the Weather Network of the incoming system.

"This should make it manageable for plows to keep roadways somewhat clear during the event, though with commute times still jeopardized from Wednesday through to Friday."

But the trouble doesn't necessarily start tomorrow — meteorologists say that we could be dealing with icy conditions in Toronto this evening as well when the rain changes over to snow.

Sadly, it won't end on Friday either.

"Another blast of Arctic air will press over the region late week, with temperatures steadily falling during the storm and frigid weather likely for Friday and Saturday," writes the Weather Network. "While the frigid pattern will relax somewhat as we head into next week, there is no sustained warmth in sight."