Special weather statement issued for Toronto as icy deep freeze looms on the horizon

The massive dumping of snow that fell upon Toronto earlier this week is melting fast as temperatures rise (up to 4 C as of Wednesday morning!) but we're far from out of the woods yet in terms of the historic blizzard's aftermath.

If meteorologists are correct, things will actually get even more treacherous on local roads and highways starting this afternoon.

"Above freezing temperatures have spread across southern Ontario this morning and highs today are expected to be in the low to mid single digits," reads a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada early Wednesday.

"Late this afternoon, a cold front will push through the region which will cause temperatures to abruptly drop below freezing in time for the evening commute."

Drivers, ice skaters and people afraid of being sued by someone slipping on their driveway all well know what this means: Toronto is about to be covered in glass.

Watch out for icy conditions this afternoon, Toronto. Apparently the temperature is dropping hard later:

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery," says Environment Canada. "Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts."

The Weather Network put it a bit more bluntly in an advisory on its website reading: "Clear your snow and slush NOW! Everything is about to FREEZE as temperatures plummet across Ontario."

Indeed, temperatures are about to dip, down from today's high of 4 C to a brisk -16 C by this evening, feeling more like -24 C with the wind chill.

"The combination of accumulating snow — or left over snow piles from Monday's blizzard — freezing drizzle, and falling temperatures late afternoon will make for hazardous road conditions, particularly for untreated surfaces," notes The Weather Network.

"Any standing water will likely turn to ice due to the rapid drop in temperatures."