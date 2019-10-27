Arts
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
gardiner museum toronto

The Gardiner Museum is now offering free admission every Wednesday

Arts
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Following in the footsteps of other attractions around the city — like the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Aga Khan Museum, and the Texile Museum of Canada — Toronto's Gardiner Museum will now offer free admission on Wednesday evenings.

The ceramics museum, located at 111 Queen's Park, not only houses some of the world's most important historic types of porcelain, but is also a creative hub of sorts.

It offers pottery classes, unique and collaborative events, and immersive exhibitions that allow patrons to experience ceramics in new ways.

In May, the museum also unveiled Clay Restaurant, a partnership with Toronto-based Food Dudes that showcases seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients.

Its permanent collections boast pieces of rare Hausmaler decorated porcelain, Du Paquier porcelain, Italian Renaissance maiolica porcelain, and more that Torontonians will never get the chance to see elsewhere in Canada.

The building itself has also been heralded as one of the most architecturally stunning in Canada following its renovation and expansion in 2004-2006.

If you've yet to check the Gardiner out, a Wednesday between 4 and 9pm may be the best (and certainly the cheapest) time.

Lead photo by

Gardiner Museum

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

The Gardiner Museum is now offering free admission every Wednesday

This is what Toronto's new Dr. Seuss exhibition looks like

Matt Galloway is leaving CBC Toronto's Metro Morning

Toronto Library meeting ends with decision to move forward with controversial event

Toronto couldn't stop taking photos of the city's new giant emoji

Everyone is now criticizing the Toronto Public Library for hosting controversial event

Toronto is getting a giant emoji installation

Toronto Public Library branch just got a major overhaul