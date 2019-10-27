The Gardiner Museum is now offering free admission every Wednesday

Following in the footsteps of other attractions around the city — like the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Aga Khan Museum, and the Texile Museum of Canada — Toronto's Gardiner Museum will now offer free admission on Wednesday evenings.

📢Exciting news! Starting this week, the Gardiner Museum will be open for FREE every Wednesday between 4 - 9 pm. Come see our new exhibition Savour: Food Culture in the Age of Enlightenment and discover stunning ceramics throughout our galleries. pic.twitter.com/F5fzxxxbBe — Gardiner Museum (@gardinermuseum) October 21, 2019

The ceramics museum, located at 111 Queen's Park, not only houses some of the world's most important historic types of porcelain, but is also a creative hub of sorts.

It offers pottery classes, unique and collaborative events, and immersive exhibitions that allow patrons to experience ceramics in new ways.

In May, the museum also unveiled Clay Restaurant, a partnership with Toronto-based Food Dudes that showcases seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients.

On October 23, join us for a European night market at the @gardinermuseum! Sample European delicacies, cocktails, wines, and more—all included with your $45 ticket.https://t.co/JoYgLcYYjy pic.twitter.com/FpPoSF9AWp — Wines of Germany CAD (@germanwineca) October 10, 2019

Its permanent collections boast pieces of rare Hausmaler decorated porcelain, Du Paquier porcelain, Italian Renaissance maiolica porcelain, and more that Torontonians will never get the chance to see elsewhere in Canada.

The building itself has also been heralded as one of the most architecturally stunning in Canada following its renovation and expansion in 2004-2006.

Going to try to make it over to see #sharyboyle sculpture at the @gardinermuseum while I’m In Ontario for @ArtToronto. Can’t believe I’ve never set foot in the door of this museum .... pic.twitter.com/4lQGSyaSNG — jasonmclean (@jasonmcleanart) October 11, 2019

If you've yet to check the Gardiner out, a Wednesday between 4 and 9pm may be the best (and certainly the cheapest) time.