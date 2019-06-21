The AGO just got a full-size basketball court

This year is officially the age of basketball in Toronto, and in keeping with the theme, an awesome new exhibit just introduced a basketball court to the AGO.

Friendship Centre, an exhibit from Vancouver-based Brian Jungen, an artist of European and Indigenous ancestry, has taken over the art gallery with an ode to the importance of community centre gyms on reserves.

The colourful basketball court is home to Jungen's incredible collection of sculptures made from deconstructed Air Jordans, some which have never been displayed in Canada.

Jungen even makes a totem bag out of old golf bags: a reference to land disputes over a golf court on Mohawk burial ground.

There are also paintings, drawings, and Jungen's films. You'll also be able to see Jungen's Walker Court giant teepee made from leather sofas in the AGO's outdoor Walker Court until July 23.

Friendship Centre marks the first exhibit since AGO's introduction of its new admission policy, which allows anyone 25 years-old and younger to enter for free. The exhibit runs until August 25.