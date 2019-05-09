The AGO is making admission free for everyone 25 and under

If you were born in 1994, or anytime after that, good news: you can now visit the AGO for free, year-round.

The Art Gallery of Ontario has just announced its new admission model: free, for anyone 25 and under.

The new rule goes into effect on May 25, meaning adult tickets that cost $19.50 now only apply to those over 26.

The AGO is also launching a new Annual Pass for a shockingly low $35, providing unlimited admission to the gallery all year.

Advance sales for the Annual Pass go on sale today at 10:30 a.m., and will be sent to purchasers as a digital card for smart phones, or if requested, a physical pass.

On top of that, a new simplified single ticket price of $25 will cover entry plus admission to the AGO Collection and all special exhibits.