Arts
Tanya Mok
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ago toronto

The AGO is making admission free for everyone 25 and under

Arts
Tanya Mok
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you were born in 1994, or anytime after that, good news: you can now visit the AGO for free, year-round.

The Art Gallery of Ontario has just announced its new admission model: free, for anyone 25 and under.

The new rule goes into effect on May 25, meaning adult tickets that cost $19.50 now only apply to those over 26. 

The AGO is also launching a new Annual Pass for a shockingly low $35, providing unlimited admission to the gallery all year. 

Advance sales for the Annual Pass go on sale today at 10:30 a.m., and will be sent to purchasers as a digital card for smart phones, or if requested, a physical pass. 

On top of that, a new simplified single ticket price of $25 will cover entry plus admission to the AGO Collection and all special exhibits. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

The AGO is replacing First Thursdays with an all-day party

The AGO is making admission free for everyone 25 and under

You can now take fake private jet photos for Instagram in Toronto

25 artists to watch from the OCADU graduation exhibition

Oprah is coming to Toronto

One of Toronto's most historic theatres is back in business

Utopia Toronto is the city's latest Instagram-centric pop-up

Toronto dog goes viral with his stylish cone of shame looks